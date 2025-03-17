AIIMS NORCET 2025: Registration for Nursing Officer recruitment exam ends today, link to apply

AIIMS NORCET 2025: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will close the online registration-cum-application window for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (AIIMS NORCET 8, 2025) today, March 17. Eligible candidates who have yet to apply for AIIMS NORCET 2025 stage 1 and stage 2 can submit their forms using the link given at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 2025: Registration ends today at aiimsexams.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

Direct link to apply for AIIMS NORCET 2025

The application fee of AIIMS NORCET 2025 is ₹3,000 for general, OBC and ₹2,400 for SC, ST, EWS category candidates. Persons with Disabilities are not required to pay any fee.

The exam fee can be paid using debit card, credit card or net banking.

The AIIMS NORCET stage 1 (prelims) examination will be held on April 12. The stage 2 (mains) examination will be held on May 2, 2025.

The preliminary examination is qualifying in nature. Those who clear this round will be called for the main examination (stage 2).

The AIIMS NORCET prelims examination will be held for 100 marks, in which candidates will attempt 100 questions in 90 minutes. Questions in this exam will be of multiple-choice with four options.

A negative marking (1/3rd) will be applied for wrong answers in the stage 1 or prelims exam.

The mains exam will also follow the MCQ pattern. Candidates will attempt 160 questions for 160 marks in this round.

Candidates will have 180 minutes to complete the main exam. The question paper will be divided into four sections, each lasting 45 minutes and containing 40 questions. Like the prelims exam, the mains will also have 1/3rd negative marks for wrong answers.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website. They can also call the toll free number 1800-11-7898 (between 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM -Monday to Friday and 09:30 AM to 01:00 PM - Saturday) for any assistance about the application process.