AIIMS CRE results 2025 out at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link to check merit lists

All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has announced the result of the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025. Candidates can check the AIIMS CRE result 2025 for group B and group C posts at aiimsexams.ac.in. The direct link and other details are given below. AIIMS CRE results 2025 announced at aiimsexams.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AIIMS CRE result 2025 direct link

This recruitment drive is being held for group B and C vacancies at central government hospitals under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

How to check AIIMS CRE result 2025?

Go to the AIIMS exap portal, aiimsexams.ac.in. Open the CRE result link displayed on the home page. Open the result link for your group code. Check your result using the roll number.

The recruitment exam was held from February 26 to 28, 2025. The exam lasted 90 minutes during which students attempted 100 multiple-choice questions for 400 marks.

Each questions had four options and carried four marks.

In the question papers, 25 MCQs were from General Knowledge and aptitude and knowledge of Computers, while 75 MCQs were related to the domain of the respective group.

AIIMS announce that there will be a negative marking of 1/4 marks for each wrong answer.

In the admit card notification, AIIMS informed candidates that the document has been issued provisionally based on information provided in the application form and without any scrutiny of eligibility criteria, category, experience, etc., to allow them to appear in the examination.

It added that the candidature will be cancelled if any discrepancy is found at any stage.

Candidates need to preserve a copy of the admit card for post-exam formalities.