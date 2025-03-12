AIIMS INICET July 2025 session: Registration window open at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link and important dates here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has commenced the AIIMS INICET July 2025registration process. Candidates who wish to apply for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for July July 2025 session can submit their applications on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INICET July 2025 session: Registration is underway at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can click on the direct link to register.

Candidates must note here that the last date to apply for AIIMS INICET July 2025 session is April 15, 2025, up to 5 PM.

As per the official schedule, the last date of correction of rejected Images will be allowed from April 16 to April 18, 2025, up to 5 PM.

The final status of accepted registration and basic information will be declared on April 19, 2025, by 5 PM.

Additionally, the generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC), completion of application form, and edition of form will be done from April 1 to April 25, 2025, up to 5 PM.

The examination will be conducted on May 17, 2025, and the admit card will be issued on May 10, 2025.

AIIMS INICET July 2025 session: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for AIIMS INICET July 2025 session:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. On the home page, click on AIIMS INICET July 2025 link. Click on the registration link available. Enter your details to register. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee. Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.