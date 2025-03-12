KEAM Registration 2025: Last date to apply at cee.kerala.gov.in, window closes at 5 PM; direct link here

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala will be closing the application window for the KEAM 2025 entrance test cum admission process on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for KEAM 2025 must submit their applications on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM Registration 2025: Application window to apply at cee.kerala.gov.in will close on March 12, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates can register through the direct given below.

The window to submit applications will close at 5 PM.

“The last date to upload Class X Certificate, Date of Birth and Nativity Proof is 12-03-2025, 5 PM The last date to upload other required certificates / documents is 15-03-2025, 5 PM," the official website states.

The Engineering entrance examination will be conducted on April 22 to 30, and the admit card will be released on April 10.

The results will tentatively be declared on or before May 10, and the rank lists of Engineering, BPharm courses will be published on or before June 10.

Notably, KEAM is conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking/Agri. Management, Climate Change & Environmental Science and BTech Biotechnology courses offered by participating institutions of Kerala.

KEAM 2025: Here's how to apply

To apply for KEAM 2025, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of KEAM 2025 at cee.kerala.gov.in. Click on link titled ‘KEAM 2025 - Online Application’ available on the home page. Click on the KEAM 2025 registration link. Enter the details as asked and submit. Login with your registered credentials. Fill in the application form and upload documents if required. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

