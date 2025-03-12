PM Internship Scheme 2025: Last date to register extended again, apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in

Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA has extended PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration date. The last date to apply for this internship scheme has been extended till March 31, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the internship scheme can find the registration link through the official website of PM Internship at pminternship.mca.gov.in. PM Internship Scheme 2025: Last date to register extended again, link here

The official website reads, "The internship application round has been extended until March 31st. Register, create your profile, and apply for opportunities across different sectors. There are no registration or application fees. Apply now."

Eligibility Criteria

a. Candidates should have passed High school Higher Secondary School, possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or be graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc.

b. Candidates should be between 21 and 24 years of age as of the last date for submission of the application.

c. Candidate should be of Indian nationality,

d. Candidate should not be employed full-time, and should not be engaged in full-time education.

e. Candidates enrolled in online/ distance learning programmes are eligible to apply.

PM Internship Scheme is separate from all the existing schemes related to skill development, apprenticeships, internship and student training programmes, etc. being implemented across all the State and UTs of India, and will run independently of all such Central/ State schemes.

Through this scheme, the youth will gain 12 months of exposure to real-life business environments across varied professions and employment opportunities.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: How to apply

All interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for this internship scheme.

1. Visit the official website of PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

2. Click on the register link, and a new page will open.

3. Fill the registration details and click on submit.

4. Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated by the portal.

5. Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications.

6. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.