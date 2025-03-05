PM internship scheme 2025 registration opens: Eligibility, details, how to apply

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has started registrations for the PM Internship Scheme (PMIS) 2025 on its official portal. PM Internship Scheme 2025: Students who have passed class 10 or 12, or those who hold a UG/PG degree or diploma, aged between 21 and 24, can apply on the portal.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Students who have passed class 10 or 12, or those who hold a UG/PG degree or diploma, aged between 21 and 24, can apply on the portal.

Also Read: US may cut as much as half of its 90,000-person IRS workforce: Report

The last date to apply is March 12, 2025.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that ₹800 crore was allocated for the scheme in the Union Budget 2025.

It was officially launched on October 3, 2024, aiming to provide skill development training as well as hands-on experience to unemployed youth.

The selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of ₹6,000 and the opportunity to intern in the top 500 companies across India in sectors such as automobiles, finance, hospitality, and technology.

Also Read: Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh shares how a Mumbai fruit stall helped in her store’s success: ‘Sales exploded’

How to apply for PM Internship Scheme 2025

Step 1: Visit the official PMIS website.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the registration link and register yourself by providing all of the required information.

Step 3: Login to your account by using the credentials generated in the registration process.

Step 4: Fill out the registration form as shown in the portal.

Step 5: Submit the form and also keep a copy of the confirmation page saved for future reference.

Also Read: Mitra, the app that helps you track and reclaim old mutual fund investments

What is the eligibility criteria for the PM Internship Scheme 2025?

To be eligible, one has to be an Indian citizen between the age of 21 and 24 years, must be either a 10th pass, 12th pass, or a UG degree or diploma holder.

Candidates must also not have either a part-time or a full-time job already.