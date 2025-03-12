Menu Explore
Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 2691 vacancies, apply here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 12, 2025 10:30 AM IST

Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application window for 2691 vacancies ends on March 12, 2025. The direct link to apply is given below. 

Union Bank of India will be closing the registration process for Apprentice posts on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for Apprentice posts must submit their applications today on the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in.

Application window for 2691 vacancies will end on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Reuters)
Application window for 2691 vacancies will end on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Reuters)

Direct link to apply for Union Bank of India Apprentice Posts

To be eligible to apply, applicants should have completed graduation from a recognized University/ Institute. They also must have completed and possess a passing certificate for their graduation on or after 01.04.2021.

Additionally, the age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 28 years as of February 1, 2025.

When applying, candidates will need to pay an application fee of 800 + GST for General/ OBC category candidates, and 600 + GST for all female and SC/ST category candidates. PwBD category candidates should pay 400 + GST.

The online payment should be done through online mode only.

Through the recruitment drive, the Union Bank of India aims to fill up 2691 posts in the organisation.

Union Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for Apprentice posts:

1. Visit the official website of Union Bank at unionbankofindia.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. Next, click on Apprentice posts link.

4. Now again click on apply online link.

5. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

6. Login to the account and fill the application form.

7. Make the payment of online application fee.

8. Click on submit and download the page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
