Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration ends on March 13, link to apply

The Punjab Police will close the application registration-cum-application window for Constable recruitment 2025 at 11:55 pm on March 13. Eligible candidates who have not applied yet can submit their forms at punjabpolice.gov.in. It is recommended that candidates do not wait till the last date and submit their forms early to avoid any website-related issue. Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration ends on March 13(Official website, screenshot)

This recruitment drive is for 1,746 vacancies-

1. Constables in District Police Cadre:1261 vacancies

2. Constables in Armed Police Cadre: 485 vacancies

Direct link to apply

Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates need 10+2 or its equivalent educational qualification from a recognized board or university. The cut-off date for acquiring the educational qualification is January 1, 2025.

In the case of ex-servicemen, the minimum educational qualification will be Matriculation.

In addition, all candidates must have passed the Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language specified by the Punjab Government (on or before January 1, 2025.)

Wards of Defense Service Personnel, who are bona fide residents of Punjab have to pass a Punjabi language examination equivalent to Matriculation standard or qualify a test conducted by the language wing of the Punjab Education Department within two years of appointment.

The candidates' age should be between 18 and 28 on January 1, 2025.

Age relaxation will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2025: Application fee

The Punjab Police Constable application fee is ₹1200 for the General category, ₹500 for Ex-Servicemen of Punjab and Lineal Descendants of ESM.

The application fee is ₹700 for SC/ST and EWS category candidates.

Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done through a three-stage process. Stage-I will consist of two common Computer Based Tests (CBTs) of multiple choice questions (MCQs) (paper-l and paper-II). Paper II will be qualifying in nature.

Stage-II will consist of a Physical Screening Test (PST) and a Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Both the Physical Screening Test and Physical Measurement Test will be qualifying in nature.

The third stage will be document scrutiny.

Detailed notification here

For any help with the application process, candidates can contact the Punjab Police at 022-61306265.