ITBP accepting applications for Constable (GD) vacancies under sports quota, check details here

ITBP Recruitment 2025: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is accepting online applications for Constable (General Duty, group C, non-gazetted, non-ministerial) vacancies under the Sports quota. Eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies on a temporary basis (likely to be permanent) up to 11:59 pm on April 2. ITBP Recruitment: Apply for Constable (GD) vacancies under sports quota

This recruitment drive will fill 133 vacancies-

Athletes: 25 (11 male, 14 female)

Swimming: 7 (7 male, 0 female)

Shooting: 7 (2 male, 5 female)

Boxing: 5 (3 male, 2 female)

Weightlifting: 7 (3 male, 4 female)

Taekwondo: 5 (1 male, 4 female)

Archery: 6 (2 male, 4 female)

Gymnastics: 6 (2 male, 4 female)

Kabaddi: 1 (0 male, 1 female)

Ice Hockey: 4 (0 male, 4 female)

Hockey: 1 (1 male, 0 female)

Football: 1 (1 male, 0 female)

Equestrian: 1 (1 male, 0 female)

Kayaking: 5 (2 male, 3 female)

Canoeing: 6 (2 male, 4 female)

Rowing: 5 (2 male, 3 female)

Volleyball: 1 (1 male, 0 female)

Judo: 2 (1 male, 1 female)

Wrestling: 2 (1 male, 1 female)

Handball: 1 (1 male, 0 female)

Ice Skitting: 2 (1 male, 1 female)

Powerlifting: 1 (1 male, 0 female)

Kho-Kho: 10 (5 male, 5 female)

Cycling: 14 (14 male, 0 female)

Yogasana: 6 (3 male, 3 female)

Pencak Silat: 1 (1 male, 0 female)

Basketball: 1 (1 male, 0 female)

The vacancies are tentative and may increase or decrease later, ITBP said.

The basic pay will be level 3 (as per 7th CPC)- ₹21,700 to ₹69,100.

Candidates should be 18 to 23 years old on April 3 to be eligible to apply for the vacancies. Age relaxation will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

Eligibility criteria are different for each discipline or event. Candidates can check the detailed notification here for more information.