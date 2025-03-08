Menu Explore
Bank of India Officers Recruitment 2025: Apply for 159 Managerial posts at bankofindia.co.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 08, 2025 03:44 PM IST

Bank of India will recruit for Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply for 159 Managerial posts. 

Bank of India has invited applications for Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of India at bankofinfia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 159 posts in the organisation.

BOI Officers Recruitment 2025: Apply for 159 Managerial posts, link here
BOI Officers Recruitment 2025: Apply for 159 Managerial posts, link here

This registration process begins on March 8 and will close on March 23, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Assistant Professor and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online test and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates. The online exam will comprise of questions from English Language, Professional Knowlegde and General Awareness. A total of 150 questions will be asked and the time duration is for 120 minutes.

The above tests except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. The test of English Language will be of qualifying nature i.e. Marks obtained in English Language will not be added while preparing merit List. The minimum qualifying marks in English Language Test, Professional Knowledge Test and General Awareness will be 35% for General/ EWS candidates.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Application Fee

The application fee is 175/- for SC/ST/PwD category candidates and 850/- for General and other category candidates. The payment can be made by using only Master/ Visa/ RuPay Credit cards, Debit cards, Internet Banking, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets, QR or UPI.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

Exam and College Guide
