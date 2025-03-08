UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Assistant Professor and other posts at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Assistant Professor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts in the organisation. UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Assistant Professor and other posts

The last date to apply is March 27, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Dangerous Goods Inspector: 3 posts

2. Assistant Professor: 33 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of interview. Candidates will be shortlisted for interview only on the basis of the information provided by them in their online applications documents submitted in support of the claim made in the online application will be examined only of the candidate is prima facie eligible to be shortlisted on the basis of information regarding qualifications and experience claims in the online application.

At the time of interview, candidates will have to carry the Original Documents/ Certificates along with self attested copies and other items specified in the Summon Letter for interview.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹25/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The payment should be done by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.