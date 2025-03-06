UPSC CAPF ACs 2025 registration begins for 357 vacancies, direct link to apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the online registration process for the recruitment of 357 Assistant Commandants (ACs) at the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive at upsconline.gov.in up to March 25. UPSC CAPF ACs 2025 registration begins for 357 vacancies

Tentative vacancies to be filled through this recruitment examination are:

BSF: 24 vacancies

CRPF: 204 vacancies

CISF: 92 vacancies

ITBP: 4 vacancies

SSB: 33 vacancies

Total: 357 vacancies

Admit cards will be issued on the last working day of the preceding week of the examination date at upsconline.gov.in. The written test is scheduled for August 3, 2025. There will be two papers in the test. Paper 1 will be held from 10 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The first paper will be on General Ability and Intelligence and carry 250 marks. The questions in this paper will be of objective (multiple answers) type in which the questions will be set in English and Hindi.

Paper 2 will be on General Studies, Essay and Comprehension and carry 200 marks. In this paper, candidates will be allowed the option of writing the essay component in English or Hindi, but the medium of precis writing, comprehension components and other communications/language skills will be English only.

The written examination will be followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Interview/Personality Test and Medical Standards Test.

Candidates must be at least 20 years and not more than 25 years old on August 1, 2025. This means they must have been born not earlier than August 2, 2000 and not later than August , 2005. The upper age limit prescribed will be relaxable for reserved category candidates. Check the notification here for more details.

A Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification is the minimum educational qualification required for UPSC CAPF ACs 2025. Candidates appearing for the final degree examination will be allowed to apply provisionally. If they qualify for the PET/PST round, they will be required to prove that they have passed the qualifying examination within the prescribed time limit (as per Sub-Rules 9.1 and 9.2 of Rule 15 of CAPF (AC), Exam, 2025).

“Only valid proof of passing the qualifying examination viz. Degree Certificate/Final Mark Sheet/Provisional Degree Certificate etc. as are normally issued to the candidate by the competent authority after the formal declaration of results by the University/Boards may be accepted,” UPSC said.

“In exceptional cases, the Union Public Service Commission may treat a candidate who does not have any of the foregoing qualifications as a qualified candidate, provided that he/she has passed an examination conducted by the other Institutions, the standard of which in the opinion of the Commission justifies his/her admission to the examination,” it added.

“Candidates possessing professional and technical qualifications which are recognised by Government as equivalent to professional and technical degree would also be eligible for admission to the examination,” the commission said.

Candidates who were finally selected on the basis of a previous examination will not be eligible to appear at a subsequent examination for recruitment of Assistant Commandants in the participating CAPFs.

The application fee is ₹200 and it is exempted for female/SC/ST candidates.

