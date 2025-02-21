UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025: What IAS aspirants must know to ace the exam

UPSC Prelims 2025: The countdown to the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 has begun, and with it comes the need for aspirants to adopt a focused and strategic approach to preparation. To streamline your journey towards success, here are six essential strategies tailored for IAS aspirants at this stage of preparation: UPSC Prelims 2025: With almost four months to go for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025, it’s vital to adopt a disciplined and result-oriented approach to crack this exam.(Santosh Kumar/ HT File /representative )

1. Analyse:

The foundation of strategic preparation begins by analysing the Previous Year Questions (PYQs) from the last three years for both the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) and General Studies (GS). This exercise helps in identifying the key topics that demand focused attention across various subjects. By understanding the trends and weightage of topics, you can streamline your preparation and avoid unnecessary diversions.

2. Cover High-Value Areas:

Prioritise crucial subjects such as History, Polity, Economy, Geography, and Environment. Rely on your self-made & updated notes. If you haven't prepared complete notes, standard reference books may provide you adequate support. Your topic prioritisation should be guided by insights gained from PYQ analysis to ensure maximum efficiency.

3. Master Current Affairs:

Consistent revision of year-long current affairs is indispensable. Utilise high-quality magazines or websites for curated compilations. Blend dynamic developments with static knowledge to enhance your conceptual clarity. Pay special attention to the Economic Survey and Union Budget, integrating them into your preparation. Additionally, solving MCQs based on these documents will provide a deeper understanding of their nuances.

4. Practice, Practice, and More Practice:

MCQ practice is non-negotiable at this stage. Dedicate at least three hours daily to solving topic-wise and full-length mock tests. Your target should be a minimum of 30–35 mock tests, amounting to over 3,500 questions before the actual examination. Simulate real exam conditions to improve your time management and build confidence.

5. Don’t Underestimate CSAT:

Although CSAT is a qualifying paper, it requires adequate attention to secure the requisite 33% threshold. If you're good in Mathematics, focus on Basic Numeracy and Logical Reasoning. If Mathematics is a problem area for you, focus on Comprehension & Logical Reasoning, but also prepare few fundamental topics from Basic Numeracy, such as Percentage, Average, Ratio, Proportion and Data Interpretation. Weekly practice sessions are crucial to building comfort and efficiency in CSAT sections.

6. Revision:

Retention is the key to success, and it hinges on rigorous revision. Develop short summaries for each topic and review them weekly. Maintain an error notebook to document mistakes made during mock tests and revisit it frequently to ensure continuous improvement. Consistent and structured revision will ensure clarity and confidence on exam day.

Conclusion

With almost four months to go for Prelims 2025, it’s vital to adopt a disciplined and result-oriented approach. Analyzing trends, prioritizing high-value areas, integrating current affairs with static topics, and rigorous practice combined with structured revision are the hallmarks of a successful preparation strategy. Remember, success in the IAS examination is not just about hard work but smart work.

(Author Vikas Divyakirti is MD, Drishti IAS. Views are personal.)