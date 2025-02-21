UPSC Civil Services prelims 2025 registration last date today, apply at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CSE 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the extended application window for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE prelims 2025) today, February 21 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. UPSC Civil Services prelims 2025 registration last date today

Originally, the UPSC CSE prelims 2025 registration deadline was February 11, which was first extended to February 18 and then to February 21.

“The last date for submission for CS(P)‐2025 & IFoS(P)‐2025 has been further extended till 21.02.2025 (06:00 PM). Further, the Correction window of 7 days shall now be available from 22.02.2025 to 28.02.2025,” the recent notification reads.

The UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) examination 2025 will be conducted on May 25, 2025.

This year, the commission will fill around 979 vacancies in various services through the Civil Services Examination.

Also read: SC seeks UPSC, Centre's response on plea of PwD candidates concerning option to change scribe during CSE 2025

All candidates must create the One-Time Registration (OTR) profile before applying for the exam. The OTR profile is valid for a lifetime, and those who have created it can directly fill out the application form.

Also read: UPSC CMS 2025 registration begins for 705 vacancies at upsc.gov.in; direct link to apply and important details

The exam has two parts: Prelims and Mains (written examination and interview). Candidates can check the detailed scheme and syllabus for the exam on the UPSC website.

There will be negative mark for incorrect answers to objective-type questions.

UPSC CSE 2025: Who can apply?

Candidates who have a graduation degree or its equivalent qualification can apply for UPSC CSE 2024.

Those whose degree exam results have not been declared can also apply but if they qualify for the interview round, they must submit proof of passing the degree exam.

Candidates with professional qualifications such as Medical, Dental, Veterinary Science and equivalent must submit proof of internship completion.

Candidates with professional qualifications who have yet to complete

Candidates with Medical or any other professional qualifications who have yet to complete the internship will be allowed to appear for UPSC CSE 2025 provisionally. If selected for the interview, they must submit the degree certificate and proof of internship completion.

Age limit: Candidates should be between 21-32 years old on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserve category candidates as per rules.

Application fee: The UPSC CSE application fee is ₹100. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Number of attempts: Unreserved category candidates can take the UPSC CSE six times. OBC candidates can attempt the exam nine times. There is no limit to the number of attempts for SC or ST candidates.

Candidates can check the UPSC website for more details.