UPSC CMS 2025 registration begins for 705 vacancies at upsc.gov.in; direct link to apply and important details

UPSC CMS 2025: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification and started the online application process for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS), 2025.

This year, the exam will be held for approximately 705 vacancies-

Category-I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service- 226 vacancies

Category-II

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways- 450 vacancies General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council - 9 vacancies General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi - 20 vacancies

Candidates can apply for the exam at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in up to March 11. Before applying, all candidates must have their one-time registration (OTR) profiles created.

UPSC CMS 2025 eligibility criteria, application fee

Age limit: Candidates must be below 32 years old on August 1, 2025 to apply for the UPSC CMS exam for posts other than the Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services post.

This means, for category 2 posts, candidates must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1993.

For the category 1 (Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services) post, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 (thirty-five years) on August 1, 2025.

Reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation as per rules.

Educational qualification: Candidates need to pass the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. Candidates who are yet to appear/have appeared for the final examination are also allowed to apply. They will be required to produce proof of passing the exam within the time limit mentioned in the exam notification.

Degree certificate, final mark sheet, provisional degree certificate, etc., issued by the competent authority will be accepted as valid proof.

A candidate who has yet to complete the compulsory rotating internship is educationally eligible to appear for the examination, but on selection, s/he will be appointed only after completing the compulsory rotating internship.

Physical and medical standards: Candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025.

UPSC CMS 2025 application fee is ₹200. SC, ST, PwBD and Female candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

