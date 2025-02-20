Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC CMS 2025 registration begins for 705 vacancies at upsc.gov.in; direct link to apply and important details

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 20, 2025 11:15 AM IST

UPSC CMS 2025: Candidates can apply for the exam at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in up to March 11.

UPSC CMS 2025: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification and started the online application process for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS), 2025.

UPSC CMS 2025 registration begins (Representational image)(Unsplash)
UPSC CMS 2025 registration begins (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Also read: UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2025 registration deadline extended again

This year, the exam will be held for approximately 705 vacancies-

Category-I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service- 226 vacancies

Category-II

  1. Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways- 450 vacancies
  2. General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council - 9 vacancies
  3. General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi - 20 vacancies

Candidates can apply for the exam at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in up to March 11. Before applying, all candidates must have their one-time registration (OTR) profiles created.

Also read: UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2025: Registration begins for 47 posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

UPSC CMS 2025 eligibility criteria, application fee

Age limit: Candidates must be below 32 years old on August 1, 2025 to apply for the UPSC CMS exam for posts other than the Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services post.

This means, for category 2 posts, candidates must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1993.

For the category 1 (Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services) post, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 (thirty-five years) on August 1, 2025.

Reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation as per rules.

Educational qualification: Candidates need to pass the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination. Candidates who are yet to appear/have appeared for the final examination are also allowed to apply. They will be required to produce proof of passing the exam within the time limit mentioned in the exam notification.

Degree certificate, final mark sheet, provisional degree certificate, etc., issued by the competent authority will be accepted as valid proof.

A candidate who has yet to complete the compulsory rotating internship is educationally eligible to appear for the examination, but on selection, s/he will be appointed only after completing the compulsory rotating internship.

Physical and medical standards: Candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025.

UPSC CMS 2025 application fee is 200. SC, ST, PwBD and Female candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

For more information, candidates can check the official notification here.

Here is the direct link to apply.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On