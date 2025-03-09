Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last day to apply for 750 posts at iob.in, here's the direct link

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, will be closing applications for Apprentice posts on Sunday, March 9, 2025. Interested candidates who are yet to submit their applications can do so on the official website at iob.in. Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application window for 750 posts will close at iob.in on March 9. 2025. The direct link to apply is given here.

This recruitment drive will fill up 750 posts in the organisation.

To apply, candidates should be between 20 to 28 years as on cut-off date viz. 01.03.2025 for General Category and EWS Candidates, the Date of Birth should fall between 01.03.1997 and 01.03.2005 wherein both the dates are inclusive.

The application fee is ₹472/- for PwBD category candidates, ₹708/- for Female / SC / ST category candidates and ₹944/- for GEN / OBC / EWS category candidates.

Candidates can make the payment of application through online mode.

Meanwhile, candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Examination & test of local language wherever applicable and personal interaction if any as decided by the Bank.

The online written test will consist of 100 questions and the maximum marks will be 100. The exam will be conducted for a total of 90 minutes.

Besides, the exam will comprise of questions from General/financial awareness, General English, Quantitative and reasoning aptitude and Computer or subject knowledge.

Notably, the tentative online exam date is March 16, 2025.

IOB Apprentice posts recruitment 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for IOB Apprentice posts recruitment 2025

Visit the official website of IOB at iob.in. On the home page, click on the current opening link. On the next page, click on Indian Overseas Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link. Enter the registration details and click on submit. Login to your account and fill the application form. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.