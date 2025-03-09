ADRE Result 2025: SLRC Assam Direct Recruitment Exam final answer keys released

ADRE grade 3, grade 4 final answer keys 2025: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released final answer keys for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3 and grade 4 posts. Candidates can check ADRE final answer keys at slrcg3.sebaonline.org (for grade 3 posts) and slrcg4.sebaonline.org (for grade 4 posts). ADRE Result 2025: SLRC final answer keys out (HT file)

SLRC Assam announced ADRE grade 3 and grade 4 results 2025 and final answer keys on March 7.

How to check ADRE grade 3, grade 4 final answer keys 2025

Go to slrcg3.sebaonline.org for the grade 3 and slrcg4.sebaonline.org for the grade 4 final answer key. Open the final answer key download link for question paper set A, B, C, D or E. Download the answer key PDF and check the answers which were finally considered as correct. The result was prepared and announced as per the final answer key.

The recruitment test for grade 3 posts was held in two phases. In the first phase, the commission held the recruitment exam for Higher Secondary School Level Certificate (HSSLC)-level posts on September 15. The grade 3 exam for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) driver and graduate-level posts was conducted on September 29.

The ADRE examination for grade 4 posts was held on October 27. Separate exams were held for HSLC, HSLC plus ITI and Class 8 level posts.

Before declaring the grade 3 and grade 4 results, the commission shared paper-wise answer keys and invited objections from candidates.

In the official notification, the commission said all objections would be reviewed, and if they were found valid, the final answer key would be revised accordingly.

It added that in the case of valid objections, fees collected against them would be refunded.