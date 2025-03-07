Edit Profile
New Delhi
Friday, Mar 7, 2025
    ADRE Result 2025 Out Live: SLRC Assam grade 3, 4 results announced, direct links

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 7, 2025 9:20 AM IST
    ADRE Result 2025 Live: SLPRB has announced grade 3, 4 results. Candidates can check their results at assam.gov.in.
    ADRE Result 2025 Live Updates: State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3 and grade 4 posts. Candidates can check their results at assam.gov.in. The results may be shared later at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and slrcg4.sebaonline.org as well. The ADRE grade 3 recruitment exam was held in two phases. In the first phase, the exam was held for HSSLC or Class 12-level posts on September 15 and the test for graduate and HSLC driver posts was conducted on September 29....Read More

    The ADRE grade 4 exam for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts was held on October 27.

    Ahead of the result announcement, the SLRC released provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates. The commission said the objections would be reviewed, and if found valid, the final answer key would be revised. It added that the fee collected for accepted objections will be refunded.

    Check live updates on ADRE result 2025 below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 7, 2025 9:20 AM IST

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: What SLRC said about answer key objection

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: After conducting the exam, SLRC released the provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates. The commission said that if an objection is accepted, the fee collected against it will be refunded.

    Mar 7, 2025 9:12 AM IST

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: Negative marking in the grade 3 exam

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: In the grade 3 exam, there was a 0.25 negative mark per question carrying 1 mark each and 0.5 mark per question carrying 2 marks each for a wrong answer and for selecting more than one option of a question.

    Mar 7, 2025 9:01 AM IST

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: Steps to check results online

    1. Visit the Assam State portal, assam.gov.in or the SEBA website, sebaonline.org.
    2. Open the grade 3 or 4 result link.
    3. Enter your login details
    4. Submit and check the result.
    Mar 7, 2025 8:33 AM IST

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: Grade 4 cut-off marks

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: Candidates can check SLRC cut-off marks for grade 4 posts here.

    Mar 7, 2025 8:30 AM IST

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: Grade 3 cut-off marks

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: Here is the direct link to check ADRE cut-off marks for grade 3 posts.

    Mar 7, 2025 8:18 AM IST

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: Paper 5 result link

    To check grade 3, paper 5 exam results (for the HSLC or Class 10 level driver posts), click here.

    Mar 7, 2025 8:17 AM IST

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: Grade 3, paper 4 result direct link

    Here is the direct link to check the ADRE grade 3, paper 4 exam results.

    Mar 7, 2025 8:16 AM IST

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: Grade 3, paper 3 result link

    Candidates can check the ADRE grade 3 result for paper 3 here.

    Mar 7, 2025 8:14 AM IST

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: Direct link to check grade 4 paper 2 results

    Here is the direct link to check the ADRE grade 4 paper 2 result (for Class 8-level posts).

    Mar 7, 2025 8:13 AM IST

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: Grade 4, paper 1 result link

    Here is the direct link to check ADRE result for grade 4, paper 1 result. This exam was for HSLC (Class 10) level posts

    Mar 7, 2025 8:12 AM IST

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: SLRC results out

    ADRE Result 2025 Live: SLRC Assam has announced Assam Direct Recruitment grade 3 and grade 4 exam results at assam.gov.in.

