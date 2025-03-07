ADRE Result 2025 Out Live: SLRC Assam grade 3, 4 results announced, direct links

Live

By

ADRE Result 2025 Live: SLPRB has announced grade 3, 4 results. Candidates can check their results at assam.gov.in.

ADRE Result 2025 Out Live: SLRC Assam grade 3, 4 results announced

ADRE Result 2025 Live Updates: State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3 and grade 4 posts. Candidates can check their results at assam.gov.in. The results may be shared later at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and slrcg4.sebaonline.org as well. The ADRE grade 3 recruitment exam was held in two phases. In the first phase, the exam was held for HSSLC or Class 12-level posts on September 15 and the test for graduate and HSLC driver posts was conducted on September 29....Read More

The ADRE grade 4 exam for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts was held on October 27. Ahead of the result announcement, the SLRC released provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates. The commission said the objections would be reviewed, and if found valid, the final answer key would be revised. It added that the fee collected for accepted objections will be refunded. Check live updates on ADRE result 2025 below.