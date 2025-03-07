ADRE Result 2025 Out Live: SLRC Assam grade 3, 4 results announced, direct links
ADRE Result 2025 Live Updates: State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for grade 3 and grade 4 posts. Candidates can check their results at assam.gov.in. The results may be shared later at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and slrcg4.sebaonline.org as well. The ADRE grade 3 recruitment exam was held in two phases. In the first phase, the exam was held for HSSLC or Class 12-level posts on September 15 and the test for graduate and HSLC driver posts was conducted on September 29....Read More
The ADRE grade 4 exam for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts was held on October 27.
Ahead of the result announcement, the SLRC released provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates. The commission said the objections would be reviewed, and if found valid, the final answer key would be revised. It added that the fee collected for accepted objections will be refunded.
Check live updates on ADRE result 2025 below.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: What SLRC said about answer key objection
ADRE Result 2025 Live: After conducting the exam, SLRC released the provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates. The commission said that if an objection is accepted, the fee collected against it will be refunded.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: Negative marking in the grade 3 exam
ADRE Result 2025 Live: In the grade 3 exam, there was a 0.25 negative mark per question carrying 1 mark each and 0.5 mark per question carrying 2 marks each for a wrong answer and for selecting more than one option of a question.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: Steps to check results online
- Visit the Assam State portal, assam.gov.in or the SEBA website, sebaonline.org.
- Open the grade 3 or 4 result link.
- Enter your login details
- Submit and check the result.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: Grade 4 cut-off marks
ADRE Result 2025 Live: Candidates can check SLRC cut-off marks for grade 4 posts here.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: Grade 3 cut-off marks
ADRE Result 2025 Live: Here is the direct link to check ADRE cut-off marks for grade 3 posts.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: Paper 5 result link
To check grade 3, paper 5 exam results (for the HSLC or Class 10 level driver posts), click here.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: Grade 3, paper 4 result direct link
Here is the direct link to check the ADRE grade 3, paper 4 exam results.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: Grade 3, paper 3 result link
Candidates can check the ADRE grade 3 result for paper 3 here.
ADRE Result 2025 Live: Direct link to check grade 4 paper 2 results
Here is the direct link to check the ADRE grade 4 paper 2 result (for Class 8-level posts).
ADRE Result 2025 Live: Grade 4, paper 1 result link
Here is the direct link to check ADRE result for grade 4, paper 1 result. This exam was for HSLC (Class 10) level posts
ADRE Result 2025 Live: SLRC results out
ADRE Result 2025 Live: SLRC Assam has announced Assam Direct Recruitment grade 3 and grade 4 exam results at assam.gov.in.