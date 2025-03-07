ADRE Result 2024: Cut-offs for SLRC Assam Grade 3, 4 released at sebaonline.org, links here

State-Level Recruitment Commission has declared ADRE Result 2024. The ADRE results have been announced for both Grade 3 and Grade 4. The results for both the grades can be checked by candidates on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org. ADRE Result 2024: SLRC Assam Grade 3, 4 cut offs released at sebaonline.org

Along with the results, the cut-off details for both Grade 3 and Grade 4 have been released. The cut-off marks have been released category-wise: Grade 4 Paper I and Paper II and Grade 3 Paper III, IV, and Paper V.

ADRE Result 2024: How to download Grade 3, 4 cut offs

To check and download the cut off details candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org.

2. Click on SLRC Assam Grade 3, 4 cut offs link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the cut offs.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission has activated three links for each paper- Paper I, II, III, IV, and V. To check the results, candidates will need an application number and password.

The ADRE grade 3 recruitment exam was held in two phases. In the first phase, the exam was held for HSSLC or Class 12-level posts on September 15 and the test for graduate and HSLC driver posts was conducted on September 29. The ADRE grade 4 exam for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts was held on October 27.

In the grade 3 exam, there was a 0.25 negative mark per question carrying 1 mark each and 0.5 mark per question carrying 2 marks each for a wrong answer and for selecting more than one option of a question. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.