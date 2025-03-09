SSC GD answer key 2025: Last date to raise objections today at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission, SSC, will be closing the window to raise objections against the SSC GD answer key 2025 on Sunday, March 9. Candidates who wish to challenge the provisional key can raise their objections on the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC GD answer key 2025: Objection window will close on March 9 at 6 PM.

Candidates must note here that the link to raise objections will close at 6 PM.

To submit representations or objections, candidates will need to pay a fee of ₹100 per question/answer.

As informed by the SSC, representations received after 6 pm on March 9 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Notably, the commission had released response sheets for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 along with the answer key on March 4.

The commission had asked candidates to take a printout of their response sheets cum answer keys, as the same would not be available after the specified time limit.

It may be mentioned here that the recruitment drive for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau will fill 39,481 vacancies.

The recruitment process includes a computer-based examination (CBE), followed by a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

The computer-based test was conducted for 160 marks (80 questions, 2 marks each) and the exam duration was 60 minutes. It was held in English, Hindi and 13 Regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.