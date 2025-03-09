UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for Dangerous Goods Inspector, Assistant Professor & other posts, direct link here

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, is accepting online applications for recruitment in several vacancies, including Dangerous Goods Inspector in Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Assistant Professor (Chemistry) in Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Administration, among others. UPSC Recruitment 2025: Applications are open for Dangerous Goods Inspector, Assistant Professor & other vacancies. The direct link to apply, eligibility details and more are given here.

Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment process can submit their applications on the official website at upsconline.gov.in/ora/.

Some of these vacancies include:

Dangerous Goods Inspector in Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation (3 vacancies) Assistant Professor (Chemistry) in Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Administration (3 vacancies) Assistant Professor (Commerce) in Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Administration ( 1 vacancy) Assistant Professor (Computer Science) in Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Administration (1 vacancy) Assistant Professor (English) in Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Administration (2 vacancies).

Notably, the commission will fill a total of 36 vacancies through this recruitment drive, consisting of 3 vacancies Dangerous Goods Inspectors, and 33 for Assistant Professors.

ELIGIBILITY

To apply for the post of Dangerous Goods Inspectors, candidates must hold degree in any discipline. They should have undergone a Category-6 Dangerous Goods training course duly approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) or International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Additionally, they should have a total experience of five years in handling of air cargo in scheduled operations.

Likewise, candidates applying for Assistant Professor posts should hold a Master's degree in the relevant subject with the marks prescribed by the commission. They should also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) or a similar test conducted/accredited by the UGC or CSIR. PhD holders can apply.

The detailed information on eligibility can be found on the official notification.

APPLICATION FEE

As per the commission, candidates (except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected, the commission said.

Besides, the fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstance nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

SELECTION PROCESS

Candidates will be selected through interview. They will be shortlisted for the interview as per the information provided in their online applications.

Candidates are required to carry their original documents/certificates, self-attested copies, and any other items specified in the Summon Letter, stated the UPSC.