Learning concepts of maths and science in local languages using virtual reality will soon be possible for students at PM Shri Adarsh Vidyalayas in Assam with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati developing the country's first VR-enabled metaverse platform for schools. IIT Guwahati developing India's first VR-enabled metaverse platform for PM SHRI schools(File Photo / PTI)

The project called "Gyandhara" in collaboration with Ministry of Science and Technology, and Department of Education, Assam Government will start as a pilot initiative in 56 PM Shri schools in Assam, later this year.

The programme is designed to enhance their educational experience by providing a more engaging way to learn about various scientific and academic topics that might otherwise be abstract or difficult to grasp in traditional learning format.

According to Dr Keyur Sorathia, associate professor at IIT Guwahati, who is spearheading the initiative, the "Gyandhara Metaverse" utilises virtual reality (VR) technology for creating interactive 3D environments and immersive experiences.

"At Gyandhara, we are currently developing an educational metaverse, which will be enhanced through virtual reality technology to provide immersive and engaging educational content for students aged 13 to 18. Our focus is on creating an interactive and dynamic learning environment that goes beyond traditional teaching methods, helping students to explore their creativity, develop critical thinking skills, and collaborate with peers from around the world," Sorathia told PTI.

"Education should be an exciting and rewarding journey and we are committed to developing a metaverse that empowers students with a dynamic and engaging learning environment, achieve their full potential, and contribute to a better world," he added.

Sorathia explained that the pilot for classes 8 to 12 will begin in 56 schools and expanded to schools across North East and the rest of the country ultimately. Three subjects covered under the initiative are maths, science and social science.

"We are creating an interactive and dynamic learning environment that goes beyond traditional teaching methods, helping students to explore their creativity, develop critical thinking skills, and collaborate with peers from around the world. This is the first-of-its kind initiative in schools in India," he added.

"The idea is to transform how students engage with complex topics by creating a metaverse environment where lessons are delivered in local languages...the project basically includes class 8 to 12 books which are very difficult to visualise and understand by students through traditional mediums like flat board teaching," he added.

