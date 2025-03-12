Menu Explore
DDU results announced for UG, PG courses at ddugu.ac.in; Steps to check Gorakhpur University results

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 12, 2025 12:29 PM IST

DDU Results: Canddiates can check their results on the university's official website, ddugu.ac.in.

DDU Results: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Gorakhpur University has announced results of various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Canddiates can check their results on the university's official website, ddugu.ac.in. The direct link and steps to check scores are mentioned below.

DDU results out for UG, PG courses at ddugu.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)
DDU results out for UG, PG courses at ddugu.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

Also read: UPPSC PCS Mains 2025 registration commenced at uppsc.up.nic.in, details here

The following recent results are available on the university website.

First-year private annual result 2023-24

CBCS (UG/PG) regular examination 2024-25 result

Result of semester non-NEP examination/annual 2023-24

Result of CBCS (UG/PG) back examination 2023-24

Result of CBCS (UG/PG) regular examination 2023-24

Result of CBCS (UG/PG) back examination 2022-23

Result of CBCS (UG/PG) regular examination 2022-23

Result of CBCS (UG/PG) regular examination 2021-22

Here is the direct link to check DDU results.

Steps to check DDU results

  1. Visit the university's official website, ddugu.ac.in.
  2. Open the examination tab.
  3. Click on the result link.
  4. Click on the name of the examination you appeared for.
  5. Enter your login credentials-- year, course name, roll number, date of birth, etc.
  6. Submit the details and check your result.
  7. Save a copy of the result document for later use.

Also read: UPPSC PCS 2025 recruitment notification out for 200 posts uppsc.up.nic.in, details here

For further information, students can visit the university's official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On