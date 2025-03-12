DDU results announced for UG, PG courses at ddugu.ac.in; Steps to check Gorakhpur University results

DDU Results: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Gorakhpur University has announced results of various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Canddiates can check their results on the university's official website, ddugu.ac.in. The direct link and steps to check scores are mentioned below. DDU results out for UG, PG courses at ddugu.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

The following recent results are available on the university website.

First-year private annual result 2023-24

CBCS (UG/PG) regular examination 2024-25 result

Result of semester non-NEP examination/annual 2023-24

Result of CBCS (UG/PG) back examination 2023-24

Result of CBCS (UG/PG) regular examination 2023-24

Result of CBCS (UG/PG) back examination 2022-23

Result of CBCS (UG/PG) regular examination 2022-23

Result of CBCS (UG/PG) regular examination 2021-22

Here is the direct link to check DDU results.

Steps to check DDU results

Visit the university's official website, ddugu.ac.in. Open the examination tab. Click on the result link. Click on the name of the examination you appeared for. Enter your login credentials-- year, course name, roll number, date of birth, etc. Submit the details and check your result. Save a copy of the result document for later use.

For further information, students can visit the university's official website.