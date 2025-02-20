Menu Explore
UPPSC PCS 2025 recruitment notification out for 200 posts uppsc.up.nic.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 20, 2025 07:51 PM IST

Presently the number of vacancies for the Combined State /Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2025 is about 200.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2025 notification on the official website. Along with this, UPPSC also released the notification for Assistant Conservator of Forest (A.C.F.)/ Range Forest Officer (R.F.O.) Services Examiniation-2025.

UPPSC also released the notification for Assistant Conservator of Forest (A.C.F.)/ Range Forest Officer (R.F.O.) Services Examiniation-2025.(HT file)
UPPSC also released the notification for Assistant Conservator of Forest (A.C.F.)/ Range Forest Officer (R.F.O.) Services Examiniation-2025.(HT file)

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the recruitment process may visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in for the official notification.

About the recruitment:

Presently the number of vacancies for the Combined State /Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2025 is about 200. The number of vacancies for the Assistant Conservator of Forest (A.C.F.) is 10 and on reciept of the requisition for the post of Range Forest Officer (R.F.O.) will also be included in this Examination. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/ requirements, mentioned the official notice.

Important dates:

Date of Commencement of On-line Application for UPPSC Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2025 and Assistant Conservator of Forest (A.C.F.)/ Range Forest Officer (R.F.O.) Services Examiniation-2025 is 20/02/2025

Last Date for Receipt of Examination Fee in the Bank & Submission of On-line Application: 24/03/2025

Last Date for Fee Reconciliation & Correction/Modification in submitted On-line Application: 02/04/2025

Registration fee:

Candidates from Unreserved/ Economically Weaker Sections/Other Backward Classes need to pay 125/-, SC/ST candidates need to pay 65/-, Persons with disabilities need to pay 25/-, Ex-Servicemen need to pay 65/-.

For more information, visit the official website.

