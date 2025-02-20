REET Admit Card 2025 out at reet2024.co.in/admit-card, direct link to download hall tickets here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2025) on February 20, 2025. Candidates who look forward to appearing for the exam must reach the exam center two hours before the examination begins. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Candidates who have registered for the exam and would like to download the admit cards can visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education at reet2024.co.in/admit-card.

About the exam:

The exam will be conducted on February 27 in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second is from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

After submitting the login credentials like registration number, date of birth, candidates must ensure to verify the details on the admit card such as name, roll number, etc.

REET 2025 Admit card: Steps to download Hall Ticket

Go to the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the REET 2025 exam portal.

Open the admit card download link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the admit card.

