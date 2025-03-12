Menu Explore
DDU Result 2025 declared for UG, PG courses at ddugu.ac.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 12, 2025 12:26 PM IST

DDU Result 2025 declared for UG, PG courses. The direct link to check is given here. 

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University has declared DDU Result 2025 for UG, PG courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of DDU at ddugu.ac.in.

DDU Result 2025 declared for UG, PG courses at ddugu.ac.in, direct link to check
DDU Result 2025 declared for UG, PG courses at ddugu.ac.in, direct link to check

The results have been announced for 1st year private annual exam, CBCS (UG/PG) regular exam, CBCS (UG/PG) back exam for year 2024-25, 2023-24 etc.

Direct link to check DDU Result 2025

DDU Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DDU at ddugu.ac.in.

2. Click on exam result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the exam they have appeared for.

4. Again a new page will open.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

7. Check the result and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the varsity has opened the window to fill and submit the examination form. The even semester exam for all programs including graduation and post-graduation and diploma under semester system session 2024-25 in the university and affiliated colleges are proposed in the month of April. The window to fill the application form will be available from March 12 to March 20, 2025.

The students of the university campus and the concerned college are directed to ensure that the selection of minor and optional question papers in the examination form is completed within time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DDU.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
