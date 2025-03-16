AIIMS NORCET 8: Registration for Stage I and Stage 2 exam ends tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in, apply here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be closing to the application window for AIIMS NORCET 8 Stage I and Stage 2 exams on Monday, March 17, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test must submit their applications latest by tomorrow on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 8: Application window for Stage I and Stage 2 exam will end on March 17, 2025, at aiimsexams.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

To apply, candidates will need to pay an application fee. The application fee for General/OBC candidates is ₹3000, and ₹2400 for candidates belong to SC/ST Candidates/EWS category.

Persons with Disabilities candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The prescribed fee can be paid through Debit Card/Credit Card/ Netbanking.

Notably, AIIMS NORCET stage 1 or prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 12 and stage 2 or main exam will be held on May 2, 2025.

The NORCET Preliminary stage is a qualifying examination where a candidate who qualifies in the test will be allowed to appear in Stage II: NORCET Main.

About NORCET Prelims

The AIIMS NORCET prelims exam will comprise of 100 MCQs of 100 marks with four alternatives for each question. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to complete the exam.

There will also be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

About NORCET Mains

The AIIMS Mains exam will consist of 160 MCQs of 160 marks with four alternatives for each question related to the subject. The Mains exam will cover the entire syllabus of Nursing courses taught at the essential qualification level, focused on case scenario-based questions for testing nursing skills competency.

Candidates will be allotted 180 minutes to complete the exam. The question paper will be divided into four sections of 45 minutes each, each containing 40 questions.

There will also be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

AIIMS NORCET 8: Here's how to apply

To apply for AIIMS NORCET 8, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the recruitment exam link.

3. Click on AIIMS NORCET 8 link.

4. On the next page, enter the required information to register yourself.

5. Next, log in to your account with the registered credentials.'

6. Fill up the application form and pay the application fee.

7. Submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIIMS.