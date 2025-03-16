Osmania University campus protest ban row: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slams move, terms it 'undemocratic decision'

Union Minister Kishan Reddy criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after Osmania University banned protests and processions at the campus and said it is an "undemocratic decision". Reddy said that Osmania University has played a significant role during the freedom struggle, and added that when the first Telangana revolution began in 1969, nearly 369 students of Osmania University were martyred in police firing. He said that the ban on protests in the university was an undemocratic decision. (File/ANI)

He also acknowledged the role of the Varsity during the struggle for the freedom movement.

"Osmania University has a long history. It played a significant role during the freedom struggle as well... When the first Telangana revolution began in 1969, nearly 369 students of Osmania University were martyred in police firing... When TRS formed the government, KCR put a ban on student agitation in the university," Reddy told ANI on Sunday.

"And now, Revanth Reddy has issued an order banning processions, sloganeering, gathering, and protests in the university... No university puts a ban on such things... It is an undemocratic decision...," Kishan Reddy added.

This comes after Osmania University prohibited agitations, dharnas and demonstrations within its departments, colleges, centres, and administrative buildings.

The decision comes citing disruptions to academic and administrative activities.

The University authorities said they have viewed the matter seriously and decided to prohibit trespassing, staging dharnas and agitations, raising slogans etc in the premises of the Departments/Colleges / Centres / Administrative Building of the varsity.

The University has also prohibited preventing administrative authorities and staff from discharging their official duties and using "unparliamentary and filthy language" against University staff and authorities.

As per an internal document of the University, they said it was observed there are several incidents of students/student groups have been entering the Departments /Colleges, Centres / Administrative Building, Osmania University and staging demonstrations and dharnas, resulting in disruption of the administrative work and giving a wrong perception of the University to the Society. Such incidents, they said are causing adverse effect on the smooth functioning of the University, leading to delay in administrative and academic progress. On certain occasions, these incidents also raised security issues and concerns.

The University further said that if any person is found involved in the above "activities, serious action will be initiated" against such person as per law.

The varsity also said that stakeholders (i.e., Students on rolls) with a genuine grievance in the University system, if any, may first approach the concerned Official at the institution level, and thereafter may represent to the Registrar and the authorities, with prior permission.