10 IIT students injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim, condition of three serious

PTI | , Gangtok
Mar 16, 2025 03:17 PM IST

Among the students were four females. Three of the injured were sent to a hospital in Gangtok as their conditions were serious.

Ten students of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad were injured after their vehicle plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge in Sikkim's Mangan district, police said on Sunday.

As per police, the accident happened near Pakshep in Forest Dara around 9:30 pm on Saturday when the students were travelling from Lachung to Gangtok. (Representative image)
As per police, the accident happened near Pakshep in Forest Dara around 9:30 pm on Saturday when the students were travelling from Lachung to Gangtok. (Representative image)

The accident happened near Pakshep in Forest Dara around 9:30 pm on Saturday when the students were travelling from Lachung to Gangtok, they said.

The driver, who was also injured, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident, they added.

Among the students were four females.

Three of the injured were sent to a hospital in Gangtok as their conditions were serious, while the others received treatment in Mangan.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Follow Us On