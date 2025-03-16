10 IIT students injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Sikkim, condition of three serious

Ten students of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad were injured after their vehicle plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge in Sikkim's Mangan district, police said on Sunday. As per police, the accident happened near Pakshep in Forest Dara around 9:30 pm on Saturday when the students were travelling from Lachung to Gangtok. (Representative image)

The accident happened near Pakshep in Forest Dara around 9:30 pm on Saturday when the students were travelling from Lachung to Gangtok, they said.

Also read: Why are Professional Development goals important, and how can you achieve them? Harvard shares tips

The driver, who was also injured, lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident, they added.

Among the students were four females.

Also read: Engineering student stabbed to death another injured in Saran; two held

Three of the injured were sent to a hospital in Gangtok as their conditions were serious, while the others received treatment in Mangan.