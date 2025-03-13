An engineering student was stabbed to death while another was critically injured over a petty dispute at Saran’s Bhagwan Bazar police station area late on Wednesday, according to police. Engineering student stabbed to death another injured in Saran; two held(Shutterstock)

According to the police, the reason behind the incident is said to be a brawl between two groups over a cricket related issue and the people involved in the clash had consumed alcohol.

The deceased, Babu Raza, a native of Jaipur village under Daudpur police station, studied at an engineering college at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. He succumbed to his injury on way to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Police said that the incident occurred near Barhampur mosque, with police receiving a distress call reporting that two boys had been attacked by a group of assailants. Shortly after, another call was received from Chhapra Sadar Hospital, where two victims were brought with severe stab wounds.

Surveillance footage showed a group of six to seven youngsters beating each other after a verbal dual. Later one of them stabbed them. The footage reveals one of the boys clutching his abdomen as blood poured from his wounds, while another received stab injury on his hand. After that the attackers fled from the spot.

Deceased’s maternal uncle Mohammad Fakhruddin told reporters that Babu Raza was staying at his relative house. He had come from Bhopal to attend a wedding function.

SHO of Bhagwan Bazar police station Subhash Kumar Singh, confirming the incident said that at Barhampur Ghas Toli locality two people received grievous stab injury during clash between two groups. One succumbed to his injury. “Police caught two accused-Mohammad Qamraan and Mohammad Mumtaaz-- involved in the incident while raids are on to nab others,” the SHO added.

Authorities are now searching for more attackers, who were seen in CCTV fleeing from the scene after the assault.