Andhra Pradesh govt partners with Microsoft to equip 2 lakh youth with AI skills, details here

ANI | , Amaravati
Mar 13, 2025 05:56 PM IST

In line with the MoU, Microsoft will impart training in AI and cloud computing to 500 teachers & 10,000 engineering students from 50 rural engineering colleges.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday signed a crucial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft for skill development among youth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technology.

The agreement between the Andhra Pradesh government and Microsoft is aimed at developing basic skills in AI and advanced technologies on vocational education among secondary school children and the youth to produce skilled personnel required for IT-based and other industries in the State, a CMO statement said. (Representational Image/Unsplash)
The agreement between the Andhra Pradesh government and Microsoft is aimed at developing basic skills in AI and advanced technologies on vocational education among secondary school children and the youth to produce skilled personnel required for IT-based and other industries in the State, a CMO statement said. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

Representatives from Microsoft and from the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation entered into the MoU to this effect in the presence of the Minister for IT, Electronics and Education, Nara Lokesh, at the State Secretariat.

The major objective of this agreement is to develop basic skills in AI and advanced technologies on vocational education among secondary school children and the youth to produce skilled personnel required for IT-based and other industries in the State, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Nara Lokesh said that as per this agreement Microsoft will impart skill development training to over two lakh youth in just one year.

This Microsoft training will help the youth grab the opportunities emerging globally in AI and advanced technology and get jobs, Lokesh asserted.

Microsoft will impart training in AI and cloud computing to 500 teachers and 10,000 engineering students from 50 rural engineering colleges in the State.

Also, 30,000 students from 30 ITIs will be given AI training in digital productivity.

This apart, training will be given in AI skills for 40,000 youth to enable the introduction of passport to earning 2.0 in the State while another 20,000 will be given training with the cooperation of the Union Labour and Employment Ministry.

Also, 100 hours of AI training will be given to 50,000 persons to improve the public services and for capacity building among Government officials.

Following this, the APSSDC will implement the civil services capacity building programme. AI upskilling and reskilling will be provided to 20,000 staff members through self-learning paths, workshops and webinars on cross-departmental collaboration.

AP Skill Development Corporation will provide the necessary physical infrastructure for AI training in the respective areas. Microsoft also will closely coordinate with the respective departments for imparting AI training. Microsoft will also provide necessary training and certification to introduce AI curriculum in educational institutions, Lokesh observed.

The Secretary (Education), Kona Sasidhar, the Managing Director of the Skill Development Corporation, Ganesh Kumar, its Executive Director, Dinesh Kumar, the South Head of Microsoft for Government Business, Dinesh Kanakamedala, the Microsoft India South-Asia Director, Sandeep Bandwedar, and others are present.

