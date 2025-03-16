CUET PG admit cards 2025 released for March 21-25 exams at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG, download via direct link

The National Testing Agency has released admit cards for the CUET PG examinations scheduled for March 21 to March 25, 2025 on Sunday, March 16. Candidates appearing for the Common University Admission Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025) can download their admit cards from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. CUET PG admit cards 2025 released for exams scheduled between March 21 and March 25 at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG. The direct link to download is given here.

To download the hall tickets, candidates need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth.

The hall tickets for the remaining exam dates will be released subsequently, NTA informed in its official notice.

The official notice reads, “In continuation of the Public Notice dated 09 March 2025. Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held between 21st to 25th March 2025, are hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. Admit Card for examination to be held after 25-03-2025 will be released subsequently.”

Previously, the agency had released the admit cards for exams scheduled from March 13 to 20, 2025.

Besides, the NTA has also released exam city intimation slips on its official website.

The NTA advised the candidates to read the instructions contained in the admit card and follow them. On the exam day, candidates are required to bring a printed copy of the CUET PG admit card and other prescribed documents.

CUET PG Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the CUET PG 2025 hall tickets:

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ Click on the admit card download link available on the home page Enter your login details such as application number and date of birth Submit and download the CUET PG admit card. Keep a printout of the hall ticket for further use.

Meanwhile, in case any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained, candidates must contact the NTA help desk at 011- 40759000 or write helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in .

The agency has advised candidates to regularly visit NTA website nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ in for the latest updates regarding the examination.