India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Application status link for 21413 vacancies activated, direct link here

India Post has activated the application status for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025. Candidates who applied for the recruitment process can check their application status on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Application status link for 21413 vacancies has been activated. Check through the direct link.

To check the application status, candidates will need to enter their registration number in the space provided.

Notably, through this recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill 21413 GDS vacancies.

The recruitment process does not require candidates to appear for any examination. Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10 board examination.

The department will release the list of shortlisted applicants for engagement on the GDS Online Portal. After the result declaration, the shortlisted candidates will be informed of the results and dates of physical verification, etc.

Registrations for India Post GDS Recruitment 2025 began from February 10, 2025 and concluded on March 3, 2025. The correction window was opened on March 6 and closed on March 8, 2025.

To be eligible to apply, Candidates needed to have passed the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) with passing marks in Mathematics and English.

Other qualification requirements include the knowledge of computers, cycling and having adequate means of livelihood.

Additionally, candidates between 18 to 40 years of age were eligible to apply.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Steps to check application status

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their application status:

Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. On the home page, click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab. Next, click on the ‘Application Status’ option. Enter your registration number in the space provided and submit. Check your application status. Download the page and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.