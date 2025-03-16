Assam Police Constable admit card 2025 for written exam tomorrow, where to check

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will release written examination admit cards for Constable and other posts tomorrow. Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable admit cards March 17, 11 am onwards from slprbassam.in. Assam Police Constable admit card 2025 for written exam tomorrow (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

The written examination for these posts will begin on March 23.

To download the Assam Police Constable admit cards using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.

SLPRB said candidates will have to produce a hard copy of the admit card, a government-issued photo identity card such as Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, Voter ID card to appear for the written examination.

It added that candidates must follow all the instructions given on the admit card.

“Candidates will have to appear for their written test at the center mentioned in their admit cards and request for changing of Center for the Examination will not be considered,” SLPRB said.

This recruitment drive is for the following posts-

Constable (UB) in Assam Police: 1,645 vacancies

Constable (AB) in Assam Police: 2,300 vacancies

Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy

Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 144 vacancies

Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 1 vacancy

Boatman in Assam Police: 58 vacancies

Constable of Police (Communication): 204

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies

Constable of Police (Communication): 262

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 3 vacancies

Sub-Officer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 1 vacancy

Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 39 vacancies

Constable (grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 269 vacancies

Havildar under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 5 vacancies

Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 12 vacancies

Dresser under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 2 vacancies

Nurse in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy

Laboratory Technician in Prison Department, Assam: 2

Teacher in Prison Department, Assam: 4 vacancies

Craft Instructor in Prison Department, Assam: 2

Tractor Operator in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy

