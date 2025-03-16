Assam Police Constable admit card 2025 for written exam tomorrow, where to check
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable admit cards March 17, 11 am onwards from slprbassam.in.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam will release written examination admit cards for Constable and other posts tomorrow. Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable admit cards March 17, 11 am onwards from slprbassam.in.
The written examination for these posts will begin on March 23.
To download the Assam Police Constable admit cards using their application numbers, names and dates of birth.
SLPRB said candidates will have to produce a hard copy of the admit card, a government-issued photo identity card such as Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, Voter ID card to appear for the written examination.
It added that candidates must follow all the instructions given on the admit card.
“Candidates will have to appear for their written test at the center mentioned in their admit cards and request for changing of Center for the Examination will not be considered,” SLPRB said.
This recruitment drive is for the following posts-
Constable (UB) in Assam Police: 1,645 vacancies
Constable (AB) in Assam Police: 2,300 vacancies
Constable (UB) in APRO: 1 vacancy
Constable (UB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 144 vacancies
Constable (AB) (backlog for Hills Tribe): 1 vacancy
Boatman in Assam Police: 58 vacancies
Constable of Police (Communication): 204
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 2 vacancies
Constable of Police (Communication): 262
Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 3 vacancies
Sub-Officer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 1 vacancy
Emergency Rescuer under Fire and Emergency Services, Assam: 39 vacancies
Constable (grade 3) under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 269 vacancies
Havildar under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 5 vacancies
Civil Defence Demonstrator/Wireless Operator under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 12 vacancies
Dresser under DGCD and CGHG, Assam: 2 vacancies
Nurse in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy
Laboratory Technician in Prison Department, Assam: 2
Teacher in Prison Department, Assam: 4 vacancies
Craft Instructor in Prison Department, Assam: 2
Tractor Operator in Prison Department, Assam: 1 vacancy
Here is the official notice.
For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the board.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
