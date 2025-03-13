SBI RBO Recruitment 2025: Registration for 1194 Concurrent Auditor posts ends on March 15, link here

State Bank of India, SBI will close the registration process for SBI RBO Recruitment 2025 on March 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Concurrent Auditor posts can find the direct link through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1194 posts in the organisation. SBI RBO Recruitment 2025: Registration for 1194 posts ends on March 15(File)

The officer should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. The officers voluntarily retired/ resigned/ suspended or left the Bank otherwise before superannuation are not eligible for consideration for engagement. Officers of SBI and its e-Associate banks who retired as MMGS-III, SMGS-IV/V & TEGS-VI on superannuation shall be considered for engagement.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on SBI careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI RBO recruitment link.

4. A drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.

5. Register yourself and fill the application form.

6. Make the payment and click on submit.

7. Once done, download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The engagement shall be for minimum 1 year and maximum 3 years or up to attainment of 65 years of age whichever is earlier, subject to satisfactory performance.

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates and interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. Interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank. Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. In case more than one candidate score common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.