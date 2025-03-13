Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 1,746 vacancies, direct link

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Police will close the application registration-cum-application window for Constable recruitment 2025 today, March 13. Eligible candidates can apply up to 11:55 pm using the link given at punjabpolice.gov.in. Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply today(Official website, screenshot)

Also read: ITBP accepting applications for Constable (GD) vacancies under sports quota, check details here

This recruitment drive is for 1,746 vacancies, of which 1,261 are for the Constable post in the District Police Cadre while 485 are for the Constable post in the Armed Police Cadre.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Direct link to apply

Candidates who have passed 10+2 or its equivalent examination from a recognised board or university on or before January 1, 2025 can apply for this Punjab Police Constable recruitment drive.

In the case of ex-serviceman candidates, the minimum educational qualification will be Matriculation.

The applicants should have passed the Class 10 final examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language specified by the Punjab Government (on or before January 1, 2025).

In the case of Wards of Defense Service Personnel who are bona fide residents of Punjab, they have to pass a Punjabi language exam equivalent to the Matriculation standard or qualify for a test conducted by the language wing of the Punjab Education Department within two years of appointment.

The minimum age of candidates should be 18 while the upper age should not exceed 28 on January 1, 2025. Reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation as per the rules.

The application fee is ₹1,200 for general, ₹500 for ex-serviceman of Punjab and Lineal Descendants of ESM category candidates.

The application fee is ₹700 for SC, ST and EWS category candidates.

The selection process includes three stages.

The first stage will have two common Computer Based Tests (CBTs) of multiple choice questions (MCQs) (paper-l and paper-II). Paper II will be qualifying in nature.

The second stage will consist of a Physical Screening Test (PST) and a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), both qualifying in nature.

The third stage will be document scrutiny.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.