RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025: Modification window for 32438 posts closes today, link here

Railway Recruitment Boards will close the RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025 modification window on March 13, 2025. The link to make changes in the application form will end at 11.59 hrs. Candidates can make the changes on the application form through the official websites of regional RRBs. RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025: Modification window for 32438 posts closes today

Candidates can modify the application particulars except details filled in ‘Create an Account’ form (including mobile number and Email ID) and Chosen Railway, even after submission of application, but within the last date of modification window for correction in applications, by paying modification fee. The modification fee is to be paid by all candidates irrespective of community and category. The modifications of online application will be allowed any number of times on payment of the modification fee for each occasion.

The modification fee is ₹250/—for each occasion. If a candidate changes his community from SC/ST to UR or OBC, he will have to pay the difference in examination fee, i.e. 250/—, in addition to the modification fee.

RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2025: How to make changes

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRB Apply.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, your application form will be displayed.

4. Check the application form and make the changes.

5. Pay the modification fee and click on submit.

6. Once done, download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 posts in the organisation.

The selection process comprises of four stages- Computer Based Tests, Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.