Railway Recruitment Board has declared RRB Technician 1 CBT Result 2024 on March 12, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Computer Based test can check the results on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Technician 1 CBT Result 2024 declared, direct links to check here

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was held from December 19 to December 20, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on December 26, 2025. The objection window was closed on December 31, 2025.

Candidates who will qualify the written test will have to appear for the Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination. Document Verification (DV) will be held at the place, indicated in the e-call letter for DV. After scheduling the candidates for DV, they will be sent an Email/SMS/Website to download their E-Call letter with details of date and reporting time along with the instructions for Document Verification and Medical Examination. Candidates may note that after completion of DV, they will be sent for Medical Examination at the nominated Railway Hospitals located in the jurisdiction of RRBs on the next day of DV.

RRB Technician 1 CBT Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Technician 1 CBT Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the roll numbers.

4. Download the file and check the results.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RRBs will fill 9144 Technician posts through this recruitment drive. Of these, 1092 are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 are for Technician Grade III. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.