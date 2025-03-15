Join Indian Army 2025: Last date today to apply for NCC Special Entry Scheme at joinindianarmy.nic.in, link here

Indian Army will end the NCC Special Entry Scheme registration process on March 15, 2025. Candidates who want to Join Indian Army 2025 can apply for the scheme through the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Join Indian Army 2025: Last date today to apply for NCC Special Entry Scheme

This recruitment drive will fill up 70 posts in NCC Men and 6 posts in NCC Women. The registration process started on February 14, 2025.

To apply for the scheme, the age limit for National Cadet Corps (NCC) candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) is between 19 to 25 years as on 01 Jul 2025 (born not earlier than 02 Jul 2000 and not later than 01 Jul 2006 both dates inclusive).

Join Indian Army 2025: How to apply for NCC scheme

Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the NCC scheme can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on Officer Entry Application/Login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on register.

4. Register yourself and fill the application form.

5. Once done, click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their applications. The centre allotment will be intimated to candidates via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will have to log in to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first come first serve basis initially. Only shortlisted candidates will have to undergo SSB at selection centres.

Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued joining letter for training in the order of merit. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Army.