CUET PG admit cards 2025released for March 13-20 exams, direct link here

CUET PG Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency has released Common University Admission Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025) admit cards for exams scheduled from March 13 to 20. Candidates whose exams will be held on these dates can download their admit cards from exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. Hall tickets for the remaining exam days will be released later. CUET PG admit cards 2025 out for March 13-20 exams(Official website, screenshot)

Ahead of admit cards, the agency released exam city intimation slips.

The entrance test for admission to PG courses at central and other participating universities will be held between March 13 and 31.

Candidates can download the CUET PG admit card using their application numbers and dates of birth.

NTA has asked candidates not to mutilate the admit card or change any information. It added that they should preserve a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference.

In the case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011- 40759000 or write helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in .

NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit NTA website nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

On the exam day, candidates must bring a printed copy of the CUET PG admit card and other prescribed documents. They should read the exam day guidelines given on the admit card and follow them.

Steps to download CUET PG 2025 admit card

Go to the official NTA website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/

Open the admit card download link displayed on the home page

Enter your login details- application number and date of birth

Submit and download the CUET PG admit card.

Take a printout for the exam day.

For further details about the exam, candidates can visit the CUET PG 2025 official website.