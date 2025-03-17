Menu Explore
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
TS PGECET 2025 registration begins today, important dates and other details

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2025 09:41 AM IST

TS PGECET 2025: Candidates can apply for the test without any late fee up to May 19. If they pay a late fee, they can apply up to June 2.

TS PGECET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously TSCHE) will start the online application process for the Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET or TS PGECET 2025) today, March 17.

TS PGECET 2025 registration begins today at pgecet.tgche.ac.in(Official website, screenshot )
Candidates can apply for the test without any late fee up to May 19 at pgecet.tgche.ac.in. On the payment of a late fee, they can apply up to June 2.

The entrance test will be held from June 16 to 19 and hall tickets will be released on June 7. These are the important dates candidates should know:

Registration begins on: March 17

Registration without late fees ends on: May 19

Edit window: From May 22 to 24

Application deadline (with a late fee of 250): May 22

Application deadline (with a late fee of 1,000): May 25

Application deadline (with a late fee of 2,500): May 30

Application deadline (with a late fee of 5,000): June 2

Admit card/hall ticket release date: June 7

Exam dates: June 16 to 19

The TS PGECET 2025 application fee is 1,100 ( 600 for SC / ST / PWD candidates) per test. If a candidate wants to appear for more than one test, s/he has to pay a separate registration fee accordingly.

The exam will be conducted online, in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

TSCHE said that seats that remain vacant after admitting Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) qualified candidates will be filled based on the rank/ percentile score in TG PGECET.

The council said it will issue a separate notification for GATE and GPAT qualified candidates for registration which will lead to admission to ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch and graduate-level PharmD (PB) courses.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website.

See More
