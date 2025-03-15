AP EAPCET 2025: EAMCET registration begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the AP EAPCET 2025 registration on March 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAPCET 2025: EAMCET registration begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link

The registration process will end on April 24, 2025. The correction window will open on May 6 and will close on May 8, 2025. The AP EAMCET hall tickets will be available for download on May 12, 2025.

AP EAPCET 2025: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AP EAPCET examination will be held on May 19 and 20, 2025 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses and from May 21 to May 27 for Engineering courses.

For the engineering course, the question paper consists of 160 questions, 80 of which are in Mathematics, 40 of which are in Physics, and 40 of which are in Chemistry. All questions are objective (multiple-choice) only, and each carries one mark. For Agriculture and Pharmacy course, the question paper consists of a total of 160 questions comprising of 80 questions in Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry. All questions are of objective type (multiple choice) only and each question carries one mark.

The payment of Registration Fee for submission of Online Application Form is the first step and the Registration Fee is Rs. 600/- for students belonging to the open category (for SC/ST Candidates ₹500/- and for BC Candidates ₹550/-) which has to be paid through any kind of Online Payment Modes (Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/ AP Online/TS Online etc.,) from any Recognized Bank.