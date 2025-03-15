Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has extended the COMEDK UGET 2025 registration date. The registration date for engineering entrance examination has been extended till March 20, 2025. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. COMEDK UGET 2025 registration date extended, apply at comedk.org

The link to apply will be deactivated on March 20 at 12 noon. The Mock Tests will be available to candidates with successful payment in their application login from 12 noon of February 17, 2025.

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan University UG hall tickets released at uniraj.ac.in, download link here

The correction window will open on April 11 and will close on April 14, 2025. The COMEDK UGET admit card will be available from April 30 to May 10, 2025.

Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET–2025) will be conducted on May 10, 2025. The test will be Computer Based and will be conducted on All India basis across the Country to facilitate the students to appear in the test closer to their homes and is aimed at minimizing the cost of travel and other logistics.

TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025: Final answer key, master question papers out at tspsc.gov.in, download link here

UGET exam question paper comprises of 180 questions. Out of the total number of questions, 60 questions are asked from each subject- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The medium of the examination is in English. Each correct answer is awarded 1 mark. No negative marking is given for wrong answers.

COMEDK UGET 2025: How to register

All those candidates who want to apply for the entrance examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

2. Click on COMEDK UGET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for COMEDK UGET is ₹1950/- +convenience charge/ fee as applicable. Fee payment for application is only through online mode via Net Banking, Credit Card and Debit Card. Please check *Convenience charges before payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of COMEDK.