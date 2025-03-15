UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan University UG hall tickets released at uniraj.ac.in, download link here

Rajasthan University has released UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025 for undergraduate courses. The admit cards have been released for all the UG regular, former students and self-study candidates of the first year of graduation (outstanding question papers), second (ex-students) and third year. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of UNIRAJ at uniraj.ac.in. UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: Rajasthan University UG hall tickets out, link here

The examination for UG courses for regular, former students and self-study candidates of first, second and third year will begin on March 19, 2025.

A copy of the admit card will have to be submitted at the examination center. Candidates should appear for the examination at their examination center on the scheduled date and time.

Candidates will have to download two copies of the admit card from the college portal by using user ID and password. The college will not send the admit cards through any other medium. It is mandatory to have the photograph of the candidate at the prescribed place in both the admit cards. In case of no photograph, paste your latest passport size photograph on the admit card and get it certified from the concerned principal before appearing at the examination centre. The downloaded admit card should contain the personal details of the candidate such as name, father's name, mother's name, etc.

UNIRAJ Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UNIRAJ at uniraj.ac.in.

2. Click on examination portal available on the right hand side of the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get theory admit card link.

4. Click on that link and again a new page will open.

5. Enter the login details and click on submit.

6. Your admit card will be displayed.

7. Check the admit card and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan University.