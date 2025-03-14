TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025: Final answer key, master question papers out at tspsc.gov.in, download link here

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the TSPSC Group 3 final answer key and master question papers on the official website. TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 Live Updates The Telangana Public Service Commission conducted the Group 3 examination on November 17 and 18, 2024. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the final answer key and master question papers for TSPSC Group 3 exams can visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

About the exam:

The Telangana Public Service Commission conducted the Group 3 examination on November 17 and 18, 2024. The exam was conducted in three shifts. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1363 Group 3 vacancies in various departments of the Telangana government.

Direct Link to check TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 final answer key, master question papers

The Commission has also declared the results of TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 on the official website. The Group III Services Recruitment exam was held in 1401 Exam Centres in 33 districts across the state.

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check the Group 3 results on the official website.

Steps to check TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025:

Visit the official website of TSPSC.

Click on the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 out at tspsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check