TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 out at tspsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in. The Group III Services Recruitment exam was held in 1401 Exam Centres in 33 districts across the state.

About the exam:

The Telangana Public Service Commission conducted the Group 3 examination on November 17 and 18, 2024, in three shifts.

The first two shifts were held on November 17 and the last shift was conducted on November 18, 2024. The Group III Services Recruitment exam was held in 1401 Exam Centres in 33 districts across the state.

Recruitment Details:

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1363 Group 3 vacancies in various departments of the Telangana government.

Candidates need to note that the Memorandum of Marks can be obtained after one month from the date of declaration of selection list in TSPSC website on payment of Rs.200/- through IPO/DD in favour of the Secretary, T.S. Public Service Commission, Hyderabad, for a period of Three Months only.

Steps to check TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025:

Visit the official website of TSPSC.

Click on the TSPSC Group 3 Result 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

