IIT GATE results 2025 in two days, keep these important credentials ready beforehand

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee is scheduled to release the GATE 2025 results 2025 on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Candidates who took the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be able to check and download their results once declared on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. IIT GATE results 2025 will be released on March 19. Check the important credentials to kept ready in advance by candidates.

Notably, when the results are declared, candidates will need to enter their credentials to log in to their account to check and download their scorecards.

The two important credentials that need to be kept ready beforehand are as follows:

Candidate's Employment ID or Email Address Login Password.

It may be mentioned here that the GATE provisional answer key was released on February 27, 2025, and the objection window was closed on March 1, 2025.

The GATE 2025 final answer key will be revised after subject expert review the objections raised by candidates against the provisional key.

When the results are declared, candidates will be able to download the GATE 2025 scorecard from March 28 to May 31, 2025.

GATE 2025 was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 1, 2, 15, 16, 2025. The exam papers consisted of three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

GATE Results 2025: Steps to check results when released

To download GATE 2025 results, candidates candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on candidate's portal link

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Your GATE 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.