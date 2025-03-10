GATE 2025 results by March 19, here's how to download scorecards when released at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee is expected to release the GATE 2025 results 2025 by March 19, 2025, as informed in the information brochure. When released, candidates who appeared in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check and download their results on the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 results will be released by March 19. Check the steps to download scorecards when out. (HT file)

Notably, IIT Roorkee released the GATE provisional answer key on February 27, 2025. The objection window was closed on March 1, 2025.

The GATE 2025 final answer key will be revised after subject expert review the objections raised by candidates against the provisional key.

After the declaring the results, the GATE 2025 scorecard will be available for download from March 28 to May 31, 2025.

The examination was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 1, 2, 15, 16, 2025. The exam papers consisted of three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

GATE Results 2025: Steps to download when out

Candidates will be able to download their results when released by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on candidate's portal link

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Your GATE 2025 results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.