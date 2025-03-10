Bihar Board Class 11 annual exam 2025 date sheet released, examinations to begin from March 17; check timetable here

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has released the Class 11 annual examination 2025 date sheet on Monday, March 10, 2025. According to the official schedule, the Class 11 annual exams will be conducted from March 17, 2025 to March 25, 2025. Bihar Board Class 11 annual exam 2025 date sheet has been released. Students can check the examination timetable here.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, while the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

Students will be given 15 minutes ‘cool-off’ in both shifts. That is, the cool-off time will be from 9:30 AM to 9:45 AM, and in the second shift, the cool-off time will be from 2 PM to 2:15 PM.

Check the detailed date sheet here:

Meanwhile, the BSEB has not yet released the BSEB 12th Result 2025 date and time. When announced, students will be able to check the results on the official website of results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB Inter Result date and time will be announced by the Board via official notification. The results will be declared at a press conference conducted by the Board officials.

Additionally, the results of all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be announced together. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, toppers, district wise toppers and other details will also be shared by the Board.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of BSEB.