Bihar Board Class 11 annual exam 2025 date sheet released, examinations to begin from March 17; check timetable here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 10, 2025 02:41 PM IST

The BSEB Class 11 annual exam 2025 will be conducted in two shifts. Students will be given 15 minutes as ‘cool-off' time in both shifts. 

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has released the Class 11 annual examination 2025 date sheet on Monday, March 10, 2025. According to the official schedule, the Class 11 annual exams will be conducted from March 17, 2025 to March 25, 2025.

Bihar Board Class 11 annual exam 2025 date sheet has been released. Students can check the examination timetable here.
The examination will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, while the second shift will be held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

Students will be given 15 minutes ‘cool-off’ in both shifts. That is, the cool-off time will be from 9:30 AM to 9:45 AM, and in the second shift, the cool-off time will be from 2 PM to 2:15 PM.

Also read: BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya entrance test result 2025 for Class 6 admission out at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Check the detailed date sheet here:

Also read: BSEB Matric 2025 answer key released at biharboardonline.com, raise objections till March 10

Meanwhile, the BSEB has not yet released the BSEB 12th Result 2025 date and time. When announced, students will be able to check the results on the official website of results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB Inter Result date and time will be announced by the Board via official notification. The results will be declared at a press conference conducted by the Board officials.

Also read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 News: BSEB Inter result expected in March, check last year's result date here

Additionally, the results of all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be announced together. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, toppers, district wise toppers and other details will also be shared by the Board.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of BSEB.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
