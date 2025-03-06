BSEB Matric 2025 answer key released at biharboardonline.com, raise objections till March 10

Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Matric 2025 answer key on March 6, 2025. Candidates can download the provisional answer key for Class 10 through the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com. BSEB Matric 2025 answer key released at biharboardonline.com, link here

As per the official notice, the evaluation of the answers given by the candidates, the Committee has prepared the answer key of the questions of all the subjects from a team of subject experts, which is available on the website.

The objection window has opened and will remain open till March 10, 2025. Any candidate having objections to the answer key of objective questions can register their objection/ objections by visiting the official website. If any objection are made through any other medium after the prescribed date, the same will not be considered.

BSEB Matric 2025 answer key: How to download

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on BSEB Matric 2025 answer key link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bihar Board Class 10 board examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on February 25, 2025. The exam started with Mother Language (Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) papers. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm on all days.

Soon after the answer key objection window closes, papers will be evaluated, and the results will be announced. As per past trends, the BSEB Matric result 2025 is expected to be announced in March. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of BSEB.